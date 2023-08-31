HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to start its bimonthly lecture series from Sunday

JNU professor Anand Ranganathan to speak on Sunday on ‘India towards 2047- a land of opportunities’

August 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, which has come to fame for its clean Mangaluru initiatives, will commence its new ‘Jijnasa’ bimonthly lecture series programme on Sunday with a talk by author and Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Anand Ranganathan.

Mr. Ranganathan will speak on ‘India towards 2047- a land of opportunities’ at the Vivekananda auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt here at 11 a.m.

Talking to reporters, Swami Jitakamananda, the Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt, said the foundation has started the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series for channelising India’s dreams and aspirations in the right direction.

“This lecture series is not just restricted to spirituality. We are trying to enlighten people about our rich heritage and culture and the country’s potential in contributing towards universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and well being,” he said.

Former MLC and convener of Jijnasa Ganesh Karnik said through Jijnasa, the foundation will present speakers from different sectors. “The talks will not be restricted to one thought. It will be an open forum that will not just highlight our ancient thoughts but also throw light on new thinking,” he said.

Among the speakers to be invited will include motivational speaker and columnist Gururaj Karajagi and Vikram Sampath, Mr. Karnik said.

He said the foundation will launch Swachh Mangaluru 2.0 from October 2 and restart the weekly street cleaning drive. The foundation will also take up beautification of flyovers, creation of Miyawaki urban forest and beautification of parks, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.