Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to start its bimonthly lecture series from Sunday

August 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, which has come to fame for its clean Mangaluru initiatives, will commence its new ‘Jijnasa’ bimonthly lecture series programme on Sunday with a talk by author and Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Anand Ranganathan.

Mr. Ranganathan will speak on ‘India towards 2047- a land of opportunities’ at the Vivekananda auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt here at 11 a.m.

Talking to reporters, Swami Jitakamananda, the Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt, said the foundation has started the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series for channelising India’s dreams and aspirations in the right direction.

“This lecture series is not just restricted to spirituality. We are trying to enlighten people about our rich heritage and culture and the country’s potential in contributing towards universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and well being,” he said.

Former MLC and convener of Jijnasa Ganesh Karnik said through Jijnasa, the foundation will present speakers from different sectors. “The talks will not be restricted to one thought. It will be an open forum that will not just highlight our ancient thoughts but also throw light on new thinking,” he said.

Among the speakers to be invited will include motivational speaker and columnist Gururaj Karajagi and Vikram Sampath, Mr. Karnik said.

He said the foundation will launch Swachh Mangaluru 2.0 from October 2 and restart the weekly street cleaning drive. The foundation will also take up beautification of flyovers, creation of Miyawaki urban forest and beautification of parks, he said.