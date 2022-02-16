Students stage protest outside college

Several students staged a protest outside SSRG Women’s College in Raichur on Wednesday, demanding that they be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

The students, who came in not only hijab but also wearing burqa, shouted slogans against restrictions on them wearing hijab while attending classes. They all were holding placards that “Hijab is our right”.

The administrative authority of the college denied them entry and asked them to remove their hijab before entering classrooms. But, students did not accept the request made by the college authority and continued their protest for several minutes.

Heated arguments continued between the college authority and students even as the police rushed to the spot and tried to convince them of the need to adhere to the interim order passed by the High Court of Karnataka.

After a discussion for hours, the students decided not to attend classes if they were not allowed to wear hijab in classrooms and left the spot.