Sticker campaign against COVID-19 launched in Udupi

“My family, my responsibility” awareness campaign against the spread of COVID-19 was launched in Udupi by district legal services committee member secretary Kaveri and Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha by pasting stickers on the doors of houses on Saturday.

The campaign was designed by the district administration as a part of intensified campaign against COVID-19 wherein stickers stating the precautionary measures would be pasted on the doors/walls of every household. Such stickers were pasted by the dignitaries at a residential complex near the district courts initially.

The stickers would also have copy of the self-declaration oath by the head of the family that he or she would take all precautionary measures, including wearing masks, protecting family members from the disease, getting family tested if they have symptoms, and that he or she was committed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Udupi ZP CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, DHO Sudhirchandra Suda, district COVID-19 nodal officer Prashanth Bhat, and others were present.