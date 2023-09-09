Steel Ministry Secretary visits NMPA

September 09, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - MANGALURU

Union Steel Ministry Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha visited New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Friday and held discussions with Port Authorities as well as KIOCL officials.

NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana and Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath welcomed Mr. Sinha along with senior Port officials. The Secretary visited the cruise terminal and held meeting with the port officials on various infrastructural aspects of the port and reviewed the handling facilities for iron ore fines or raw material import and export of iron ore pellets by KIOCL at the Port. KIOCL chairman and Managing Director T. Saminathan was present with senior officials.

Mr. Ramana briefed Mr. Sinha on Port’s future plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken to enhance the Ease of Doing Business, Green Port Initiatives etc., future expansion programs, infrastructure projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the Port.

On the occasion, Mr. Sinha launched the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 logo stickers for wider publicity in the region. He also released the trade notice on iron ore handling in the Port.