State-level Kambala association to be formed

A meeting chaired by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti on Tuesday decided to recommend to the government formation of State-level Kambala Association to conserve and promote the traditional event specialty of coastal Karnataka.

A release from MLC Manjunatha Bhandary’s office here said the the MLC as well as other members of the Council had raised the issue of forming an association during the Budget session of the legislature. Following this, the chairman had convened a meeting.

Resolving to form the association, the meeting also recommended to get approval from the department of sports and youth services and grants from the government to the association. All district and local Kambala committees should get registered with the association and separate by-laws should be framed. Funds have to be released to local committees to conduct the events, the meeting decided.

Mr. Bhandary hailed the resolution and said the move would help promote the traditional event of the coast.