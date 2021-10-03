‘State govt. has released ₹3 crore to build Beary Bhavan’

Chairman of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy Rahim Uchil said here on Sunday that the State government has released ₹3 crore for building a Beary Samskritika Bhavan.

Speaking at the Beary Day celebration organised by the academy at the University College, he said that the government has sanctioned ₹6 crore to construct the bhavan on the site that was allotted to it for free.

He said that all governments have contributed for the promotion of Beary.

Mr. Uchil said that Mangalore University will introduce certificate courses on Beary dances like duff, kolkali, and oppane as per the new National Education Policy from the next academic year. Efforts are on to introduce Beary as the third optional language in schools and colleges.

Beary Day is observed every year to commemorate the formation of the academy. In all, 10 Beary achievers were felicitated on the occasion. Prizes were distributed to the winners in competitions organised by the academy.