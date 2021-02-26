St Joseph Engineering College gets A plus grade from NAAC

St. Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, has bagged the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the next five years, from February, 2021 to January, 2026.
With a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.39 on a 4-point scale, the college has got the A + grade in its first cycle.
Addressing presspersons on Friday, principal Rio D’Souza said that the NAAC peer team had visited the college for two days from February, 2021, for assessment. Only 5% of the higher education institutions in the country have bagged A+ or higher grades by NAAC.
Owing to the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) practised at the college, it has already been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for four of its BE programs for three consecutive cycles, with the current cycle of accreditation being valid up to June, 2022, he said.
The college is completing 19 years of its existence and currently has more than 2,500 students on the campus, he said.
Director Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, Assistant Directors Rohith D’Costa, and Alwyn Richard D’Souza were present on the occasion.
