Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura, says Eshwarappa

Raising the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue ahead of the elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Monday that Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura.
Addressing the Janasevaka Samavesha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at BC Road in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said that he is making it clear that as a next step after Ayodhya, where the temple for Sri Ram is being built now, “Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura in the coming days at any cost.”
The Minister said that the BJP is not only for building infrastructure projects such as roads, drains, bridges, buildings and street lights but also for saving Indian culture. He said that many freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, Chandrashekar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for freedom and also to protect cows, prevent atrocities against women and seeking respect to places of worship.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath