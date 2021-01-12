Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura, says Eshwarappa

Raising the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue ahead of the elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj K.S. Eshwarappa said on Monday that Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura.

Addressing the Janasevaka Samavesha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at BC Road in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said that he is making it clear that as a next step after Ayodhya, where the temple for Sri Ram is being built now, “Sri Krishna temple will be built at Mathura in the coming days at any cost.”

The Minister said that the BJP is not only for building infrastructure projects such as roads, drains, bridges, buildings and street lights but also for saving Indian culture. He said that many freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, Chandrashekar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose sacrificed their lives for freedom and also to protect cows, prevent atrocities against women and seeking respect to places of worship.