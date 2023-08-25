Special trains between Mangaluru Central and Tambaram

August 25, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - MANGALURU

Special Trains will be operated between Tambaram and Mangaluru Central to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam, Southern Railway said.

Train No. 06049 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 p.m. on August 26 and on September 2 and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

In return direction, Train No. 06050 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 11 p.m. on August 27 and on September 3 and reach Tambaram at 3.15 p.m. the next day.

The trains will have two AC first class cum AC two tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly), it said in a release.