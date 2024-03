Special train between Mangaluru and Delhi today

March 22, 2024 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - MANGALURU

The Railways will operate a one-way special train between Mangaluru Central and Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction on Friday to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi.

Train No. 06090 Mangaluru Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction one-way festival special will leave Mangaluru Central at 2.50 p.m. on Friday and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Junction at 7.15 p.m. on March 24.

The train will have two AC 3-tier coaches, 20 sleeper class coaches, and two Second Class cum Luggage/Brake Van with accommodation for Divyangjan coaches, a Southern Railway release said.