Snapped footbridge lengthens the journey of Ullal Hoige residents

Members of over 100 households are taking a detour via Thokkottu to reach the city

July 16, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A footbridge across Netravathi backwaters connecting Ullal Hoige with NH 66 across has broken down forcing hundreds to take a detour via Thokkottu to catch a bus to Mangaluru.

A footbridge across Netravathi backwaters connecting Ullal Hoige with NH 66 across has broken down forcing hundreds to take a detour via Thokkottu to catch a bus to Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Hundreds of residents of Ullal Hoige and surrounding areas on the southern bank of Netravathi have been forced to take a detour via Thokkottu to get a bus to the city after a footbridge across the backwaters of Netravathi collapsed here recently.

The footbridge linked the short-cut walking route for residents, who crossed the Mangaluru Central-Shoranur Railway line and the Netravathi backwaters to reach National Highway 66 near the Netravathi bridge. They used to board or alight from buses to and from the city.

Made of iron scaffolding and iron sheets, the footbridge had become weak over the years due to the strong water currents during high and low tides of the Arabian Sea. Residents said they had almost abandoned using the short-cut for the last four months as it had become weak and a fortnight ago, it collapsed.

Road and bridge

The erstwhile BJP government had sanctioned ₹2.5 crore to the Public Works Department for the construction of a 7.5 m wide concrete bridge and a connecting road for the residents.

While the contractor was dumping soil on a portion of the backwaters abutting NH 66 for road formation, some local residents approached the regional coastal zone management authority complaining the area falls under the CRZ limits. Authority officials found that the location was covered with mangroves and the project in the proposed shape could be undertaken.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath alleged that the ruling party supporters were behind stalling the work. “This work was among the several in his constituency for which the government has now stopped funding.”

Upon PWD’s recent application to CZMA for clearing the project, the officials said it would damage the mangroves with the road formation.

Repair footbridge

In a meeting of the regional CZMA chaired by Deputy Commissioner M.P Mullai Muhilan on Saturday, it was decided to allow the contractor to repair the damaged footbridge and also the connecting walking path.

An official said recommendation would be made to State CZMA to execute the work by constructing pillars.

Ullal Hoige resident Herbert said, “What we need is a proper footbridge. I hope government takes it up at the earliest. We have very less hopes of this new bridge coming up by overcoming obstacles,” said Herbert, an old resident of Ullal Hoige.

