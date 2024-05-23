GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Snana Ghatta’ near Dharmasthala cleaned

Published - May 23, 2024 07:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers of different organisations cleaned the ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) on the banks of the Netravati near Dharmasthala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Volunteers of different organisations cleaned the ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) on the banks of the Netravati and the road between Snana Ghatta and Dharmasthala on Wednesday.

Members of Shourya disaster management team, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, a non-government organisation, devotees of Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and local people of Dharmasthala took part in the cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon.

They picked up plastic bags, plastic bottles, and other waste from the river, from the river bank, and the road.

