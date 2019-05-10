Smart roads should be friendly to pedestrians, says Senthil

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. said here on Thursday that the roads to be built in the city under the Smart City Mission should be pedestrian-friendly. There should be no scope for parking vehicles on footpaths along such roads.

He was presiding over a meeting relating to Smart City projects in his office.

Mr. Senthil asked the mission officials to plan for building smart roads along with other infrastructure projects in seven packages. The smart roads should be built in such a way that they should not be dug up now and then for laying cables, water supply pipelines and the like. Provision for laying utility lines should be created in advance while laying roads. It required proper planning. The stakeholder departments should be consulted before building those roads. There should be proper coordination among the departments concerned, he said.

He asked the officials of BSNL and MESCOM to submit a list of works proposed on different roads in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner asked Mangaluru City Corporation officials to complete the pending works on Mangaladevi-Pandeshwar Road and Bhavanti Street-Car Street.