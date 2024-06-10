More than academic achievements, it is the skills developed through action that make one stand out, said Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Tata Capital Limited.

Addressing the MSN Dialogue Series organised by the Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) at its campus in Bondel near Mangaluru on June 7. Mr. Bhattacharya said, “Skills, namely, creativity, risk-taking and resilience, are vital for leadership. Cultivating discipline, continuous learning, and adaptability are crucial for professional growth.”

Drawing on his diverse corporate experience, which includes establishing a car finance division and managing an online trading platform, Mr. Bhattacharya highlighted the value of taking on critical roles and being open to relocation opportunities. He also discussed Tata Administrative Services (TAS), a programme started in 1956 to groom leaders for the Tata Group, involving rigorous selection and rotational training across departments.

The MSN Dialogue Series features interactive sessions with accomplished individuals and corporate leaders, structured in a question-and-answer format to provide students with personal insights into the minds of top achievers.

Institute mentor and retired RBI Deputy Governor Vittaldas Leeladhar moderated the dialogue.