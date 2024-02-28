Service bus stand will be refurbished at a cost of ₹3 crore, says Mangaluru Mayor

February 28, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Wednesday that the service bus stand, near the office of the Deputy Commissioner, will be refurbished at a cost of ₹3 crore to be given to Mangaluru City Corporation by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

Replying to a question by activist G.K. Bhat during the monthly phone-in programme of the Mayor, Mr. Kannur said that shelter and washrooms will be built and seating arrangements will be made.

“The board of MSCL, in which the Mayor is also a director, will meet on Thursday and take a decision on depositing ₹3 crore with the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Once the MCC gets the funds, the civic body will invite bids to take up the project which will be implemented under the supervision of the MCC,” the Mayor said.

At least three persons who called up the Mayor expressed their concern over the quality of food, fast (junk) food being sold by an increasing number of streetvendors in the city.

Swathi told Mr. Kannur that streetvendors have occupied the airport road between Yeyyadi and Karnataka Polytechnic junction.

K.G. Pai complained that the road between Brahmashree Naryana Guru Circle and Kudroli is also occupied by streetvendors selling food. There is no proper place to walk on the footpath, he said.

Joseph D’Souza said that the streetvendors’ menace has gone up in Kankanady and Pumpwell areas. “I doubt whether the corporation has a Health Officer or not,” he told the Mayor and said that the health section officials in the corporation are not serious enough to check the increasing number of street food servers.

B.S. Baliga said that though open wells in Bokkapatna area have enough water, it is contaminated due to leakage of sewage from the underground drainage network. Though a new UGD line has been sanctioned, the project has not begun. If the project is completed open wells can be saved from contamination, he said.

Ahemed Gafoor said that the Jeppu-Mahakalipadpu Road has not been asphalted.

In all, 26 complaints were received by the Mayor.