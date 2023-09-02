Senior citizens point out problems in getting into city buses

September 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The difficulty of senior citizens in getting into city buses as the footboard is at a height, buses not stopping at the designated stops, and vehicle accidents caused owing to high-beam lights were among the problems told during a phone-in programme by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain here on Saturday.

Senior citizens Yadav and Shobha Kamath said elderly people face difficulty in getting into city buses because of the height of the footboards.

Ms. Kamath said conductors unnecessarily force senior citizens to move inside the bus. Mr. Yadav said hardly a few city buses reserve seats for senior citizens and he also pointed to a lack of bus shelters in the city.

Mr. Jain said he will explore with city bus operators and Transport Department about the footboards and other aspects pointed out by the senior citizens.

Vincent D’Souza, a resident of Kinnigoli, pointed to vehicle accidents that occur in the night because of the use of harsh lights and high-beam lights. Mr. Jain said he will ask the Transport Department to book cases against such vehicles.

When Divakar Rao of Mulky pointed to improper patch work of different damaged road stretches in the city, Mr. Jain said a survey will be done shortly to identify such stretches and necessary action will be taken.

Ramesh, a resident of Kulai, said city buses are not stopping at the designated stops in Kulai and Honnakatte junctions. Streetlights were not working at several places in the stretch of NH66 between Panambur and Mulky. He also said the zebra crossings on the highway and other roads in the city have worn out.

A resident of Moodbidri said buses stop near G.V. Pai Hospital in Moodbidri and obstruct the movement of other vehicles.

Manoor, another resident of Mulky, sought blinker traffic lights at Haleyangady and Mulky junctions, which will help pedestrians cross the highway easily.

Prabhakar from Pandit House asked police to take action to prevent accidents in Pilar. A resident of Mary Hill sought action on haphazard parking of vehicles in Mission Street.

A resident of Valencia asked the police to bar u-turn at Karavali junction. Another caller asked the police to take action for the repair of a portion of V.T. Road that has caved it.

To the call by activist Sunil Bajilakeri about illegal sand extraction in Adoor, Gurupura, and adjoining areas, Mr. Jain said the police were raiding those places and booking cases.

To another caller, Mr. Jain said he will bring to the notice of Transport Department about server problem that is preventing people in getting pollution certificate.

A resident of Hoige Bazar sought CCTV cameras in their area to prevent thefts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni were present.