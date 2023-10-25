HamberMenu
SCS Hospital celebrates 37th founding day

October 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, presenting scholarship to a student during the 37th foundation day of SCS Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, presenting scholarship to a student during the 37th foundation day of SCS Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SCS Hospital Pvt. Ltd. celebrated its 37th foundation day on Monday by distributing scholarships to meritorious students in memory of its founder Sorake Chandrashekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital Chairman and Managing Director Jeevaraj Sorake recalled the life of his father. Born in 1902, he was a self-made man and participated in the freedom struggle. Though he had to stop his education at the then Madras for participating in the struggle, Chandrashekhar returned to Mangaluru to continue education.

He provided accommodation for many students from economically weaker sections of society at his house. Many such students have made names in society later, Dr. Sorake noted.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said Dr. Sorake has been following the footsteps of his father by providing scholarships to students.

SCS hospital, the MLA said, has been serving people from all sections of society, with focus on economically weaker sections. As a surgeon, Dr. Sorake was always available to people, he noted.

E.V.S Maben, HoD Department of Internal Medicine, A.J. Institute of Medical Science, said he learnt about the contributions of Sri Narayana Guru during his interactions with Chandrashekhar. He followed the Guru’s principle in true spirit, that is evident in the hospital logo, Swasthyam Param Dhimahi, focusing on health to achieve every other thing in life.

