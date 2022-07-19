Screening procedures strengthened at Mangaluru airport

The airport authorities have said that the screening procedures for all international passengers will be as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the Dakshina Kannada health authorities. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Mangaluru International Airport has strengthened its screening procedures for all international arriving passengers in light of a passenger, who turned positive for monkeypox, transiting through the airport.

In a communiqué, the Airport authorities said that the screening procedures for all international arriving passengers will be as per the standard operating procedures laid down by the Dakshina Kannada health authorities.

Since the passenger has come from a non-monkey pox endemic zone, close watch will be kept on passengers coming from that region as well as on passengers who may have travelled to monkey pox endemic zones. Thermal screening of passengers will continue to detect possible cases.

The Airport conducted awareness sessions regarding monkeypox for all stakeholders concerned, the communiqué said.