Scan QR code and submit feedback to Mangaluru city police

This facility can be used to receive feedback from people on the services offered at police stations

April 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The city police started the service to get feedback from people about services at police stations in Mangaluru on Monday, April 17.

The Mangaluru City police on Monday, April 17, launched the system of receiving feedback from people on the services offered at police stations.

People can scan the ‘QR Code’ placed at the police stations, office of Police Commissioner and other police units and submit their feedback.

Once the camera is held against the ‘QR Code’, a link related to feedback form appears. In the feedback form, the person has to give his name, contact number, the police station he/she visited, the purpose of the visit and then give the feedback.

“The feedback is seen by me. We will take necessary action on the comment that is made,” Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters on Monday. Among the aspects people can submit their feedback includes passport verification and police verification, he added.

Mr. Jain said police made a trial run of this new system for a week. “In the last seven days, we received feedback from 20 people,” he said. Among the feedback included long waiting hours at the police stations. Some expressed their happiness over the services, Mr. Jain said.

This feedback system has started in a division in Bengaluru City Police and also in Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood launched the feedback system in the city on Sunday night. Mr. Jain said pamphlets about this new system has been distributed in the city.

