Road rage case booked against six persons

May 06, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal Town police have registered a case against six persons who allegedly broke the side mirror and damaged the windshield of a KSRTC bus enraged the bus driver did not give way for the former’s cars to overtake him on Sunday evening.

In the compliant, KSRTC bus driver Krishnappa said he was driving the bus from Mangaluru to Somawarpet. As Dasarakodi, near Bantwal, two cars over took the bus and blocked the way. Six members got out of the two cars and had heated arguments with KSRTC driver accusing the latter of not giving way for them to overtake the bus in Kalladka. The six persons broke the side mirror, and damaged a part of front wind shield. They left the place after abusing him and threatening his life, Mr. Krishnappa alleged. The six persons have caused loss of ₹30,000, he stated.

The police registered the complaint under Sections 143, 147, 341, 353, 323, 504, 506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 2 of Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

