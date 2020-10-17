Restrictions in movement of vehicles

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash has banned movement of vehicles from Ocean Pearl Hotel to Sharada School for the ongoing underground drainage network work taken up on the stretch.

In a notification, Mr. Vikash said when work is underway on the Ocean Pearl Hotel-Sharada School stretch till October 30, vehicles will have to move on the PVS Circle-Besant College stretch. When work is taken up on the PVS Kalakunaja Road from October 31, commuters can take the stretch between Sharada School and Besant College. The residents of the locality can make use of internal road joining Venkataramana Temple in Dongarkeri, the notification said.

In another notification, he banned vehicles on the service road between Govindadasa College and Surathkal Junction till October 31 to facilitate the work of laying pipes for the UGD network in the area. Vehicles coming from the Surathkal Junction to Govindadasa College should move on the National Highway. Those coming from the college towards the junction and to Chokkabettu have to go on road connecting Sacred Heart Church and Surathkal Market, the notification stated.

He banned vehicles on the Yeyyadi-Dhandakeri Road to facilitate construction of a bridge. The vehicles going to Shaktinagar from Yeyyadi can take a right turn near the place of construction and move on the Eden Park-Nantoor route. These vehicles can also go on the KPT-Nantoor-Bikarnakatte route. Similarly, those coming from Shakti Nagar to Yeyyadi can move on the Suryanagar-Mary Hill-Guru Nagar route or the Bikarnakatte Cross-Nantoor-KPT route, he said in another notification.

eom