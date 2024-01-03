GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram temple belongs to all and not just to any political party, says seer

Consecration on January 22 is a global festival and holiday should be declared on the day, says the seer

January 03, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and Trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha speaks to presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and Trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha speaks to presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said on Wednesday that the Ram temple was built by the contributions of devotees from across the world and not from any political party of the government.

Responding to the reported statement of former Minister H. Anjaneya that it was BJP’s temple in Ayodhya, the seer said in Udupi that the Almighty was not just inside temples, but was within everyone; even in Siddaramaiah.

The temple belongs to all Indians and it was not built with contributions from the government or the BJP, he said.

Regarding issues related to invitations for the consecration, the seer said invitations were being given on representational basis as there was limited space within the temple premises.

The programme could not be held in the open. Stating that devotees should not think otherwise, he said they could have darshan after the consecration.

On the selection of the idol, Vishwaprasanna said it will be decided on January 17 after a procession and abhishekam of the Sarayu river waters.

“All the trustees have voted which idol should be selected and the final selection would be made after complete evaluation,” he said.

All the three short-listed idols, two of black granite and one white marble, were good, he added.

Regarding the arrest of kar sevaks by the Hubballi police, the seer said the government should act judiciously so as not to create any issues. He deemed the arrest as the oppression of Hindus.

Justifying the demand from a few legislators for declaration of a holiday on January 22, the seer said the consecration was a global festival.

Hindus were in majority in the country and their aspirations should be respected.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.