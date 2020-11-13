Mangaluru

Rajdhani Special train schedule revised

Train No 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Special has been permitted stoppage at Kollam, Alapuzha, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kannur and Kasargod from Thursday.

The schedule between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangalore Junction has also been revised with immediate effect.

The new schedule is: Thiruvananthapuram Central (7.15 p.m.), Kollam (8.11 p.m./8.13 p.m.), Alapuzha (9.33 p.m./9.35 p.m.), Ernakulam Junction (10.30 p.m./10.35 p.m.), Thrissur (11.53 p.m./11.55 p.m.), Shoranur Junction (00.45 a.m./00.50 a.m.), Kozhikode (1.57 a.m./2 a.m.), Kannur(3.12 a.m./3.15 a.m.), Kasaragod (4.24 a.m./4.25 a.m.), Mangaluru Junction (5.15 a.m./5.25 a.m.), Madgaon (10.40 a.m./10.50 a.m.), a Southern Railway release said.

