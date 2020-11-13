Rajdhani Special train schedule revised

Train No 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Special has been permitted stoppage at Kollam, Alapuzha, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kannur and Kasargod from Thursday.
The schedule between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangalore Junction has also been revised with immediate effect.
The new schedule is: Thiruvananthapuram Central (7.15 p.m.), Kollam (8.11 p.m./8.13 p.m.), Alapuzha (9.33 p.m./9.35 p.m.), Ernakulam Junction (10.30 p.m./10.35 p.m.), Thrissur (11.53 p.m./11.55 p.m.), Shoranur Junction (00.45 a.m./00.50 a.m.), Kozhikode (1.57 a.m./2 a.m.), Kannur(3.12 a.m./3.15 a.m.), Kasaragod (4.24 a.m./4.25 a.m.), Mangaluru Junction (5.15 a.m./5.25 a.m.), Madgaon (10.40 a.m./10.50 a.m.), a Southern Railway release said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath