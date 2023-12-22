December 22, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway has decided to ask the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka at Surathkal whether the side walls and the base of the concrete box under construction at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru, whose top portion fell apart on December 18, can be reused. The concrete box was part of a railway-under-bridge (RuB).

Workers deployed by the contractor have almost completed removing the debris and steel fabrication that collapsed on December 18 evening. The twin RuBs are part of 4-lane concrete road between Morgan’s Gate and Jeppinamogaru Junction on NH66, and would eliminate the level crossing gate at Mahakalipadpu.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi told The Hindu that they decided to seek expert opinion from the NITK as the work is a crucial one. Whether a new top portion for the box could be laid keeping the walls and the base intact, or a fresh concrete box has to be erected, is the question being posed to NITK experts. The process might take some time, he said.

The concrete box was the fourth one being constructed for the twin RuB beneath the Mangaluru Junction-Shoranur line at Mahakalipadpu. While pouring concrete over the shuttering for the top portion, the shutters fell apart. Mr. Chaturvedi said uneven pouring of the green concrete was the reason for the collapse, and it did not involve any quality issue as the concrete was procured from a ready mix yard.

The four-lane road, work for which was launched in March 2021 by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, was supposed to get completed in a year. However, even after closing the existing Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction Road for all vehicles, except two-wheelers from December 2022, work was progressing at a snail’s pace.

Closure of the road coupled with the slow pace of work has affected thousands of motorists travelling from the central business district to Ullal, Thokkottu, Mudipu, and Kasargod.