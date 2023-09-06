HamberMenu
Railways cancels preliminary works, trains to run as per normal schedule

September 06, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has cancelled the proposed preliminary (non-interlocking) works in connection with the construction of additional platforms at Mangaluru Central proposed from September 5 to 9.

Consequently, services of all the trains that were announced to be altered by the Division through these columns on September 1 will run as per their normal schedule, said releases from Palakkad Division and Konkan Railway Corporation. https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/some-trains-cancelled-rescheduled-to-facilitate-platform-preliminary-works-at-mangaluru-central/article67260009.ece

The trains whose services will be operated as scheduled include, Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special; Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express; Train No. 10107 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express; Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Junction MEMU Express; Mangaluru Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central West Coast Superfast Express (Train No. 22638); Train No.16610 Mangaluru Central-Kozhikode Express; Train No. 06487 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special; Train No. 06486 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express; Train No. 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabakaputtur Unreserved Express Special and Train No. 06484 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Unreserved Express Special.

Karnataka / Mangalore

