Provide makeshift bridge for pedestrians at Santhekatte Junction grade separator worksite, DC tells NHAI

May 04, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Saturday, May 4, directed the National Highways Authority of India to provide a makeshift bridge to facilitate pedestrians crossing the under-construction grade separator at Kallianapura-Santhekatte Junction on National Highway 66 in Udupi district.

On April 29, Santhekatte residents resorted to a snap protest against the alleged inconvenience being caused to students and the general public at the busy Junction following the slow execution of the work. Visiting the worksite on Saturday, May 4, and later presiding over a review meeting of highways at the district office, Ms. Vidyakumari mentioned complaints regarding pedestrians being forced to take long detours to avail bus service and other problems. There were also complaints about increased accidents and slow-moving traffic, the DC told NHAI officials.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary met Ms. Vidyakumari at her office during the day and urged the administration to alleviate the grievances of the public with regard to the underpass work. He asked the DC to direct the NHAI to complete the work expeditiously as even ambulances were getting stuck in traffic jams at the Junction.

Criminal case

In the meeting, Ms. Vidyakumari directed the police to register criminal cases against the agency, contractor, and engineers if accidents happen due to their alleged negligence. The agencies should erect proper signboards about traffic management at the worksite. The oncoming monsoon was set to disrupt vehicular movement at worksites further and the agencies should take abundant caution, she said.

NH 169A

The DC directed the National Highways Division of the State Public Works Department to expeditiously launch the steel bow-arrow bridge on the Mangaluru-Mumbai Railway line of the Konkan Railway at Indrali on National Highway 169A between Udupi and Manipal. The steel girders that have arrived on the worksite should immediately be assembled and the work be completed, she said.

The DC also directed the department to hasten land acquisition for widening NH 169A from Karavali Junction of NH 66 and Malpe and complete the work expeditiously.