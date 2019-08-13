Mangaluru

Probe ordered into ammonia leak

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati and Superintendent of Police Nisha James speaking to workers of the Malpe Fresh Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. admitted to Adarsh Hospital in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati and Superintendent of Police Nisha James speaking to workers of the Malpe Fresh Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. admitted to Adarsh Hospital in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Monday.  

more-in

S.S. Madhukeshwar to head panel

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati on Monday ordered a probe into the incident of ammonia leak at Malpe Fresh Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. at Devalkunda village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

Prima facie, it appears that there has been negligence on the part of the factory management. I have ordered an inquiry into the incident by a committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner,” Ms. Korlapati said.

The committee, headed by Assistant Commissioner S.S. Madhukeshwar, comprises the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kundapur Sub Division, Joint Director of Industries, District Health and Family Officer and Pollution Control Board Officer.

The probe will look into various aspects, including whether the factory was being run as per norms, what measures had been taken by it for the safety of workers and whether the factory workers had been trained.

Since there were about 350 factory workers staying on the factory premises, their condition and activities too would come under the scope of the probe. The committee would conduct the probe and submit its report to the district administration, Ms. Korlapati said.

The factory was established in Devalkunda village in August 2017, amid opposition from villagers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 10:15:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/probe-ordered-into-ammonia-leak/article29037614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY