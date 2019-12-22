Police yet to get post-mortem reports of victims of firing

The city police are yet to receive the post-mortem reports of Jalil, 41, and Nausheen, 23, residents of Kudroli and Kandak, respectively, who died in police firing during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Thursday.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Government District Wenlock Hospital on Friday in the presence of forensic and ballistic experts before the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased. Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigation into the firing incident, with Assistant Commissioner of Police (City Crime Records Bureau) Vinay Gaonkar being appointed as the investigating officer. On Saturday, the officer conducted mazahar of the spots associated with the police firing incident as well as attempts to burn the building of North Police Station by the mob.

Nausheen was reportedly found injured about 200 m to the left of the police station building while Jalil was found injured on the right side of the police building a little distance away.

Denies charge

Denying allegations that firing also took place in South (Pandeshwar) police limits on Thursday, Mr. Gaonkar said firing took place only near the North Police Station building at around 4.30 p.m. According to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, the police had to use available force against the mob when it attempted to set the building as well as police personnel on fire.