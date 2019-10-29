Police to file final report on Siddhartha’s death soon

The city police will file a final report on the death of Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha after looking into documents that have been sought from his office, said Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Harsha said the ambit of the investigation into the unnatural death of the 60-year-old was whether it was a murder or a suicide. The investigation so far had established it as an act of suicide. The post mortem report and the report by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) have validated this theory.

Part of investigation pending

“Only about 10% of investigation is pending. The IO (investigation officer) has sought some documents from Siddhartha’s office. Once the pending investigation is over, we will file the report to the court,” Dr. Harsha said.

Siddhartha went missing after walking a few meters on the Netravati bridge on July 29 after making his driver stop at one end. His body was found by fishermen a few meters away from the river mouth on July 31 morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kodandarama was appointed as the IO and a team of officers was involved in the investigation. Among the reports the police obtained included the one by the FSL confirming the signature of Siddhartha on the letter circulated on social media where he talks about tremendous pressure from lenders and harassment by an income tax official that led him to succumb to the situation.

An officer said a detailed investigation of Siddhartha’s car driver revealed that Siddhartha’s actions showed his intentions to end his life.

