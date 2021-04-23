Police take Sharan into custody

The police have taken into custody Akash Bhavan Sharan, said to be an associate of underworld operative Vikki Shetty, in connection with two motor vehicle theft cases and a plan to murder two associates of another such operative Ravi Poojary.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that nine associates of Sharan were arrested in connection with the theft of two motorcycles in Kankanady and Mangaluru Rural Police limits earlier. Sharan, who was lodged in the Central Prison in Bengaluru, is said to have hatched a plan to use these vehicles to murder Pradeep Mendon, Vijay Manki Stand and Kodikere Manoj.

Mr. Kumar said on Thursday that Sharan was involved in more than 20 criminal cases. The recent ones he was involved in include the murder of financier-turned-actor Surendra Bantwal (39) in October 2020. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Manipal.

Mr. Kumar said that investigation has revealed that Sharan was using his associates for extortion, murder and other criminal acts with an aim to establish himself in the underworld. He made use of internet calling facility from prison to keep in touch with his associates. Sharan’s brother Dhiraj, who was also arrested, helped his brother in his criminal acts, he said and added, “We will be inquiring Sharan for a week.”