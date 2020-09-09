Police seize 40 kg cannabis,arrest two in as many cases

The Dakshina Kannad district police on Tuesday recovered nearly 40 kg cannabis worth over ₹ 20 lakh and arrested two persons in two cases.
A communiqué here said that the Bantwal Town Police raided a house that belonged to M. Mohammed in Madda, Bantwal Muda village, on Tuesday. Cannabis weighing 39.948 kg were stored in two gunny bags.
The police arrested the main accused, Ahmed Sabith (30), a resident of Muda village, who was residing in the house on rent. They are looking for another accused Mohammed Ansar who is at large. Bantwal Town Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. Investigation is on.
In the other incident, the District Crime Investigation Bureau personnel arrested one person and seized 880 grams of cannabis, an autorickshaw and other items worth ₹ 98,000 at Veerakambha village in Bantwal taluk.
The police gave the name of the arrested person as Mohammed Asru alias Mohammed Ali (28). Vitla Police have registered a case under NDPS Act.
