Police issue lookout notice against postgraduate student

Published - May 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru South Police on Wednesday issued a lookout notice against Elizabeth Deepika Ponnuraj, 21, a first year postgraduate (M.Sc.) Criminology and Forensic Science student at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, who the police said is missing since May 7.

The Station House Officer of the Mangaluru South Police Station said in the notice that Ms. Ponnuraj went missing after attending the second semester examination at the college at 1.50 p.m. on Tuesday. She went missing after informing one of her friends at the college that she will return to the examination hall after going to the washroom. The CCTV footage at the college showed her going out of the college. She was wearing sky blue shirt and black pant while going out. Police have received a missing complaint.

She is about 5.5 ft high and has wheat complexion. The student speaks Tamil, Kannada, English and Hindi.

People knowing her whereabouts can inform 0824-2220800 (police control room) or 9480805339 (police inspector).

