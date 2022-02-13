Police efforts in helping aspirants pay marginal dividends

12 of the 206 candidates trained in city selected for State force

The training given by the Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada police to get more people from the coastal region, more so from Dakshina Kannada, into the police force, has paid some dividends with 12 of the 206 such candidates getting selected for posts of police sub-inspector and police constables, recently.

Of the 12 candidates selected, nine are from Dakshina Kannada, two from Uttara Kannada and one is from Udupi district.

Of the nine candidates from Dakshina Kannada, eight have been selected as police constables and one as police sub-inspector. The remaining three candidates, from Udupi and Uttara Kannada, have been selected as constables.

With not many people from Dakshina Kannada and adjoining districts getting selected for the different posts in the State Police, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar mooted the idea of holding a one-month-long free crash course to prepare aspirants from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for the written examination for different posts in the police force.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and the then Superintendent of Police, Anti Naxal Force, B. Nikhil, also joined hands, and 734 aspirants from the three target districts and also the adjoining Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts expressed their interest in undergoing training.

As many as 206 aspirants were selected and they underwent one-month-long training on the campus of St. Aloysius College between August 2021 and September 2021. Of the 206 aspirants, 162 were from Dakshina Kannada and the remaining were from Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts.

Training was given by 14 police sub-inspectors, six probationary PSIs, two police constables and Prashant Bhat, lecturer from Canara College, Mangaluru.

St. Aloysius College provided classrooms, library and hostel facility for the trainees. The 65 women trainees were put up in the Shanti Kirana Hostel. Kadri Manjunatha, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temples and ISKCON provided food for the trainees.

“It is really good to see six per cent of the 206 trainees getting selected to the police force,” Mr. Kumar said. The trainees had the advantage of getting trained by personnel who have recently gone through the selection process.

Mr. Kumar said that no decision has been taken yet to hold another such training for another set of aspirants.