Police dog squad gets a new member

A 16-month Dobermann, Babli, has joined the city police dog squad after completing its training at the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve’s Dog Training Centre.

Babli now becomes the third member of the police dog squad and it will be used for crime detection. Armed Head Constable Kushalappa Poojary and Armed Police Constable Ravi Gowda will be the handlers.

The seniormost dog in the squad is 11-year-old Labrador Retriever Geeta. The other member of the squad is 17-month-old Labrador Retriever Rani. Geeta and Rani are being used for detecting explosives.

In a statement, the police said that a fourth member of the squad four-month old Dobermann, Ruby, will be sent shortly for training in crime detection at the centre along with its handler. The police are on the look-out for another dog to fill in the vacant fifth post in the squad. The fifth dog will be deputed for narcotics, the police said.