Placemakers take tour of public spaces in Mangaluru

Architects, urban planners, heritage conservationalists, and social workers, from across the country and abroad, who are associated with Placemaking India, deliberated on the need to involve local communities with development of public spaces here on Friday.

More than 60 placemakers from across the country and six countries held the deliberations in the premises of Dakshina Kannada Nirmiti Kendra in Surathkal. The deliberations were part of the five-day second annual gathering hosted by Placemaking India in Mangaluru and Udupi.

P.K. Das from Mumbai, who has worked for reclaiming public spaces namely Juhu Beach and Carter Road Bandra, said rather taking a big city as a model, the development of public spaces should be done as per local requirements and it should be in tune with local culture and needs.

Ryan Smolar from Placemaking U.S. talked about adapting Perma Culture model of creating sustainable living by use of locally available resources.

Architect Deepak Gehlot from Delhi said there should be a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches for development of public spaces.

Ambika Malhotra, convener of City Climate Alliance, Urbanist Bernal from Mexico, and Project Director of Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra Rajendra Kalbavi also participated in the discussion.

The placemakers later had a ride in the ferry in the river from Tannirbhavi. They visited fishing harbour, an old tile factory in Bolar, Rosario Church, Mangaladevi temple and few other public places in Mangaluru.