People asked to inform ZP about garbage black spots

In its endeavour to make Udupi district “Black Spot-free District” by October 2, the Udupi Zilla Panchayat has urged people to inform the panchayat about black spots to help the administration clear them.

The general public, on finding black spots in their areas or any other localities, may send pictures and other details, including the name of the spot, those throwing garbage, vehicle registration number, jurisdictional gram panchayat through WhatsApp on Ph: 9483330564, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat in a release here. Details of such informers will not be revealed to anyone, he added.

Dr. Bhat said that the Zilla Panchayat has taken up the mission called “Namma Ooru-Swatcha Ooru” to make the district black spot-free. The panchayat is identifying garbage dumping public places, including road flanks, bus stands, water bodies. It has decided to make these places black spot-free on a continuous mission mode.

Cooperation by the general public in this endeavour will help the Zilla Panchayat to effectively implement the mission, he said.


