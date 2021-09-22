Mangaluru

Paintings go on show

Subhashchandra Basu, Janardhan Rao Havanje, Vasudev Shet and Francis Concessao at the launch of Art of the Week series at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru.  

A collection of watercolour paintings by Janardhan Rao Havanje from Udupi formed the eighth episode of Art of the Week series being presented by Art Kanara Trust that was unveiled here on Monday.

The display was unveiled in the presence of architect Vasudev N. Shet, Head of the Department, Srinivas School of Architecture, and also Proprietor, Hayagreeva Design Studio, Mangaluru, INTACH Mangaluru Chapter Convener Subhas Chandra Basu and Francis Concessao from Francis Doris Skate City, Mangaluru, at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh.

The Art of the Week series is presented by Art Kanara Trust jointly with S Cube Art Gallery and Mind Craft Studios.

The paintings will continue to be on display till September 25.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 12:48:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/paintings-go-on-show/article36600490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY