Over 40,000 doses of vaccine to be administered today

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be administered in all primary and urban health centres in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. The District Health and Family Welfare Department has aimed at giving more than 40,000 doses of vaccine, according to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar.

Those aged between 18 and 45 will be given their first dose of Covishield and those aged above 45 will be given their second dose of Covishield. Only the second dose of Covaxin will be available at Government Wenlock Hospital.

In urban health centres, 50% of the doses will be given to those who have registered and taken appointment online. There will be spot registration for another 50% doses.

Only 100 second doses of Covishield is available for NRIs, he said.

Meanwhile, in Udupi city, 200 first doses of Covishield is available in the vaccination centre in Ajjarakadu, 300 first doses of Covishield and 600 second doses of Covishield and 120 second doses of Covaxin will be administered at Madhava Krupa School in Manipal.

A release from Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa said that 300 second doses of Covishield will be given at PHC near Alankar Theatre, 350 second doses of Covishield will be given at Aadi Udupi Private Primary School, 50 first doses of Covishield and 200 second doses of Covishield are available at Indiranagar Higher Primary School.

In addition, 200 second doses of Covishield will be given to NRIs at BRS Hospital.