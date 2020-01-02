Opposition parties are on a smearcampaign against CAA: Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday that the Opposition parties are on a smear campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to mislead the people of the country.

Addressing party workers at a regional level workshop on the CAA organised by the BJP, he said that the Opposition parties are trying to create unrest in society through their negative propaganda on the CAA.

They are attempting to tarnish the image of the Union government led by Narendra Modi. But the BJP will take up activities to convey to the people the real components of the CAA.

He said that the Congress expected trouble in society after triple talaq, Ayodhya verdict and on matters related to Article 370 of the Constitution.

But people of the country showed their maturity on these issues. Unable to tolerate the prevailing situation, the Congress is, under the guise of protests against CAA, trying to divide society now. The Congress is doing politics on CAA knowing very well the reality of the law, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the CAA is not targeted against any particular community.

Nirmal Kumar Surana, vice-president, State BJP unit, spoke on the new law.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty and other leaders of the party were present.