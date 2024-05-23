GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Open Day’ at KMC’s Department of Medical Genetics in Manipal on May 25

Published - May 23, 2024 07:35 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Medical Genetics at Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, will host an ‘Open Day’ on Saturday.

It will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Department of Basic Science building in Manipal. The event is designed to familiarise everyone with basic concepts of genetics in health and disease. There will be many interactive games and quizzes that will engage audiences of all ages and make it fun and informative.

The college invites students from various institutions to participate in this informative and engaging event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the department’s facilities, learn about ongoing research projects of international standards, and interact with experts in the field of medical genetics. Call 0820 – 2922836 for details, a release from the hospital said.

