Online water bill payment facility launched

The State Bank of India on Friday introduced online water bill payment facility for residents coming under the limits of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Residents have to open the website, mangalurucity.mrc.gov.in, and click on the link, Online Water Bill Payment, visible in the recent news scroll. This will take them to the multi-modal payment portal of the bank. After clicking on “Read and accepted conditions...”, residents will enter another box showing the name of the city corporation where residents could choose “water bill” in the select payment category.

Residents then should enter the sequence number of their water bill to see the details such as name, address and water bill amount. They should enter their date of birth, mobile number, email and type the captcha code.

After submitting these details, residents can select UPI, internet banking or credit card payment of bill mode.

The bank will collect ₹ 10.80 for payment of bills up to ₹ 1 lakh under internet banking. After completion of payment, residents can download the bill in PDF format, said SBI Deputy General Manager Rajesh Gupta.

Mayor Diwakar said that the corporation was working out modalities to make all payments online.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the SBI launched the online water bill payment system within 15 days after he raised the issue during his meeting with bank officials.

Deputy Commissioner (Administration) G. Santosh Kumar said that all the 93,000 water supply connections have sequence numbers that can be used for online bill payment.