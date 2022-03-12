One more Olive Ridley nesting site found on Kodi Beach

Volunteers and Forest Department personnel found the eighth nesting site of Olive Ridley turtles on the Kodi beachfront in Kundapur on Thursday night.

According to a statement from FSL India, an NGO engaged in conserving Oilve Ridley turtle eggs and hatchlings, the nesting was found near Kodi Primary Health Centre by fishermen Babu Mogaveera and Raghu Mogaveera on Thursday night.

Deputy Range Forest Officer Hastha Shetty, personnel Ranjith Kumar, FSL’s Dinesh Saranga, Venkatesh and Nagaraj, Tejaswini and Viril Stephen Serrao from ReefWatch, volunteers Ashok Poojari and others arranged suitable protection to the nesting site.

Mr. Saranga said that it was heartening to note that the Olive Ridleys were choosing the Kodi beachfront for nesting. It could be because the beachfront is kept clean by volunteers and Forest Department personnel and protection is being provided to the nesting sites.