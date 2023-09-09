Of 15 ongoing vented dam projects in DK under Paschima Vahini, 12 will be over by year-end, says Minor Irrigation Minister

September 09, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju said here on Saturday that of 15 vented dam projects which are under way in Dakshina Kannada under the Paschima Vahini scheme, 12 will be completed by this December-end.

Of the remaining three projects, two will be over by March-end, 2024 and another will be completed by December-end, 2024.

The Minister said that of 123 vented dam projects sanctioned to the district for 2021-22 and 2022-23 at an estimated cost of ₹441.75 crore, 106 have been completed, 15 are under way, and two are yet to be taken up.

The projects as a whole have the storing capacity of 709.82 mcft (million cubic feet) of water.

Udupi district

In Udupi district, he said, of 129 projects sanctioned for 2021-22 and 2022-23 at a cost of ₹524.55 crore, 107 have been completed and 20 are under way, and two projects are yet to be taken up. The vented dams have the total storing capacity of 283.34 mcft of water.

Of the 20 projects under way, 17 will be over by December-end, 2023, one major project will be completed by March-end 2024, and the remaining two will be a reality by March=end, 2025, the Minister said.

The scheme as a whole envisages constructing 1,348 vented dams to the West flowing rivers in the coastal districts at a cost of ₹3,986.25 crore in a phased manner in five years from 2021-22.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Adyar-Harekala vented dam on the outskirts of Mangaluru.