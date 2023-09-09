HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Of 15 ongoing vented dam projects in DK under Paschima Vahini, 12 will be over by year-end, says Minor Irrigation Minister

September 09, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju inspected a vented dam near Adyar in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju inspected a vented dam near Adyar in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju said here on Saturday that of 15 vented dam projects which are under way in Dakshina Kannada under the Paschima Vahini scheme, 12 will be completed by this December-end.

Of the remaining three projects, two will be over by March-end, 2024 and another will be completed by December-end, 2024.

The Minister said that of 123 vented dam projects sanctioned to the district for 2021-22 and 2022-23 at an estimated cost of ₹441.75 crore, 106 have been completed, 15 are under way, and two are yet to be taken up.

The projects as a whole have the storing capacity of 709.82 mcft (million cubic feet) of water.

Udupi district

In Udupi district, he said, of 129 projects sanctioned for 2021-22 and 2022-23 at a cost of ₹524.55 crore, 107 have been completed and 20 are under way, and two projects are yet to be taken up. The vented dams have the total storing capacity of 283.34 mcft of water.

Of the 20 projects under way, 17 will be over by December-end, 2023, one major project will be completed by March-end 2024, and the remaining two will be a reality by March=end, 2025, the Minister said.

The scheme as a whole envisages constructing 1,348 vented dams to the West flowing rivers in the coastal districts at a cost of ₹3,986.25 crore in a phased manner in five years from 2021-22.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Adyar-Harekala vented dam on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.