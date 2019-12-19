Nursing college creates awareness on substance abuse

An awareness programme on substance abuse prevention was conducted by the Department of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), a constituent of MAHE, as part of the series of programmes funded by National Institute of Social Defence, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, here on Friday last.

A release issued here on Wednesday said that eight similar awareness programmes will be conducted by various institutions of MAHE and 800 students will be sensitized over a period of three months on the ill effects substance abuse. Students from Manipal College of Nursing participated in the one-day awareness programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjunath, Circle Inspector of Police, said that the nature of offences by the youth had undergone tremendous change from petty offences in the past to major crimes at present. The reason for such dramatic change was attributed to youth being addicted to illegal drugs, he said.

Geetha M., Director, Student Affairs, emphasized upon the importance of character, safety and stress-free living among the youth and shared details of counsellors available for MAHE students on campus.

Various sessions on prevention of substance abuse were held. Samir Kumar Praharaj, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), highlighted the importance of early identification and treatment. P.V. Bhandary, psychiatrist and Director of Dr. A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, delivered a lecture on strategies to prevent substance abuse.

Savitha, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing, MCON, spoke on types and impact of substance abuse. Ashwini Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, spoke on legal aspects of substance abuse.