No rationing of drinking water supply in Mangaluru, says Mayor

March 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Tuesday that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will not go for the rationing of drinking water supply as the civic body is confident that it will not face any scarcity of water in this summer.

Speaking to presspersons, the Mayor said that the inflow in the Netravathi, the main source of drinking water, has now not completely been stopped.

The Thumbe vented dam across the Netravathi which supplies water to the city, Ullal and Mulki is full with 6-m-high water storage. The storage level in the dam was at 5.6 m high on the same day (March 12) last year, he said.

In addition, the AMR vented dam on the upstream of the dam on the same river is almost full and another vented dam at Biliyoor on the upstream of AMR vented dam had water storage up to 4-m high. In case of any shortage, water stored in those two dams can be let into Thumbe dam, he said.

The Mayor said the corporation has kept two pumpsets ready at Thumbe to pump back water from the downstream of Thumbe dam to the dam.

He said that the main water supply line at Kodialguttu was damaged while taking up underground drainage project a few days ago. Hence water supply to Kodialguttu, Kambla, Central Market, Kudroli, Boloor and Dongarakeri areas were affected. Since the damaged pipeline has been repaired water supply was restored to the areas on Tuesday.

The Mayor said that the corporation has six tankers for supplying drinking water to such areas which faced scarcity.

Mr. Shetty said that he is appealing to the people of the city to use water judiciously without wasting it by washing cars.