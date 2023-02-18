New media law will make social media accountable: Smitha Prakash

February 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The new media law proposed by the Union government will make social media accountable, said ANI Editor Smita Prakash here on Saturday.

Talking on ‘Changing Media Landscape’ on the first day of the Mangaluru Literary Festival, Ms. Prakash said social media has now become an important mode of news dissemination. In 2014 there was reorientation in the media sector with the emergence of social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi employed social media extensively. “He really made us relook (at social media),” she said, and added, “By his actions, he decided to reach with you (mainline media) and without you.”

Stating about the need for social media influencers to be more careful while posting content, Ms. Prakash said with proposed new media law there will be policing on social media.

The media, Ms. Prakash said, was changing and it has now become democratic. “There are fissures, but it’s like a manthan by which visha (poison) and amruta will come out,” she said.

On foreign media targeting India, Ms.. Prakash said what is being projected are the reports in a few popular western newspapers and news channels. “But look at reports from ASEAN countries and others. They do not carry the same opinion as those of a few western channels and newspapers,” she said.

On billionaire investor George Soras’ remarks in a conference in Munich that turmoil in Gautam Adani’s business empire will open a door of democratic revival in India, Ms. Prakash said Mr. Soras is hinting at financing parties that will bring down the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“Regime changes (in India) happen through ballot and not the way Mr. Soras is hinting at,” she said, and added there should be investigation to reveal the real intention behind this remark.