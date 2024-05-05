GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET 2024: Students find questions to be of easy to moderate difficulty level

Students wrote NEET, which is a qualifying examination for admission to medical courses, at 18 centres across Mangaluru. The examination was between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.

May 05, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students line up to enter the examination hall at Canara College during the NEET examinations, in Mangaluru on Sunday, May 5.

Students line up to enter the examination hall at Canara College during the NEET examinations, in Mangaluru on Sunday, May 5. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Officials conducting checks before allowing students to enter the exam centre at Canara College.

Officials conducting checks before allowing students to enter the exam centre at Canara College. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The students from Dakshina Kannada, who wrote the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test on Sunday, May 5, found questions in Chemistry and Biology easy while those in Physics of moderate difficulty level.

The students wrote the NEET, which is a qualifying examination for admission to medical courses, at 18 centres across Mangaluru. The examination was between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.

The students said Physics had a good number of questions for which answers were lengthy. About four questions were tricky ones. The students pointed out that one question related to Radioactivity was not from the prescribed syllabus. They also said one question was wrongly framed.

Suicide

An 18-year-old student hailing from Mysuru was found dead in her room on the fourth floor of the hostel of her college in Moodbidri on Saturday. She was to write the NEET examination on Sunday.

The Moodbidri police said the reason for her suicide was not known, the police said.

(Those under stress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 14416 or 1800-89-14416)

