November 04, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

With Mangalurur Smart City Limited (MSCL) going ahead with construction of Netravathi riverfront promenade as per Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan’s recent directions, the National Environment Care Federation (NECF) on November 4 accused MSCL of filling the river bank with debris to execute the work.

NECF General Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty claimed that MSCL was transporting debris from Yemmekere swimming pool compound and dumping it along the Netravathi northern bank for the waterfront project. He also alleged that MSCL was filling existing storm water drain with soil, thereby enhancing the possibility of floods during rainy season.

Such activities within the Coastal Regulation Zone clearly violate the CRZ norms and threaten the fragile environment in the region, Mr. Shetty said.

MSCL General Manager K.S. Arun Prabha dismissed the allegations and said the company was not at all dumping debris into the river as alleged by the NECF. “What is being carried out is the strengthening of the river bank for construction of the pedestrian walkway, and temporary roads for movement of vehicles for the construction work,” he said.

Opening the riverfront

Mr. Prabha said the company is strictly adhering to the CRZ guidelines, and the conditions imposed while obtaining the CRZ clearance from the competent authorities.

The promenade, once complete, would open up the river and the river bank to people, thereby creating a space to socialise. At present, ordinary people cannot venture into the Netravathi river bank as the same is inaccessible because of lack of approach roads, encroachments, and closed paths.

However, the promenade would open up the riverfront to the general public and curtail illegal activities, including encroachment of river bank, he said.