Mangaluru

Mumbai Express cancelled for four days from Friday

The Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express (Train Nos 12133/ 12134) will be cancelled for four days starting Friday to facilitate upgradation work of fifth and sixth lines between Thane-Diva Junction section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

Releases from Konkan Railway Corporation and Southern Railway here said the Mumbai Division would undertake the upgradation work from February 4 to February 7.

Consequently Train No 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Jn. Express and its pairing train, No 12134, Mangaluru Jn-Mumbai CSMT Express, journey commencing between February 4 and February 7, remain fully cancelled.

Besides the CSMT Express, Train Nos 22113/ 22114 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Bi-weekly Superfast Express journey commencing on February 5 and February 7 respectively and Train Nos. 12224/ 12223 Ernakulam-Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 2, February 6 and February 5, February 8, respectively, would remain fully cancelled.

Short termination

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express journey commencing between February 4 and February 6 would short terminate at Panvel. Its pairing train, 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express journey commencing between February 5 and February 7 would short originate from Panvel.

Similarly, Train No 12202 Kochuveli-Mumbai LTT Garib Rath Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 6 would short terminate at Panvel while its pairing train, No 12201 Mumbai LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Bi-weekly Express journey commencing on February 7, would short originate from Panvel.

Also, Train No 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express journey commencing between February 3 and February 6 would short terminate at Panvel and its pairing train, No 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express would short originate from Panvel between February 5 and February 8 would short originate from Panvel.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 1:58:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mumbai-express-cancelled-for-four-days-from-friday/article38367141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY