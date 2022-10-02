MRPL organises Hindi Day Celebrations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad speaking after inaugurating the Hindi Hasya Kavi Sammelana organised on September 29, Thursday, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) organised Hindi Day Celebrations and Hindi hasya kavi sammelan at its premises on Thursday.

Inaugurating the programme, MRPL Executive Director (Projects) B.H.V. Prasad said language plays a major role in country’s development.

Hindi being the ‘rajbhasha’ of the country, it plays the role as an official language in administration and also bridges the gap between the north and the south in communication.

He appealed to all employees to make efforts to converse in Hindi and use as much Hindi as possible in official communication.

A book containing 186 bilingual forms concerning various departments was released during the programme. Prizes were distributed to the winners in different competitions. A documentary on “The Journey of Hindi implementation in MRPL” was presented.

B.R. Pal, Chief Manager (Official Language) presented an overview of the activities conducted during the Hindi Fortnight. Krishna Hegde, Chief General Manager (Human Resources), Saumya Chandrasheker, GM (HR) and others were present.